Packers WR Devin Funchess takes paycut to return in 2021

A couple of players reworked their deals to stick for 2021:

— #Bills C Mitch Morse cut his salary by nearly $2M to stay in Buffalo, source said.

— #Packers WR Devin Funchess took a roughly $750K paycut to stick in Green Bay after opting out last year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

A reduction in salary will give veteran receiver Devin Funchess a chance to stick with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Funchess agreed to take a paycut of roughly $750,000 on his one-year contract this season.

Funchess opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus. With a reduced cap hit in 2021, Funchess will provide the Packers some cap relief while making himself a low-risk, low-cost option at receiver entering the offseason.

His contract was scheduled to count $2,265,625 against the cap before the paycut. Without a reduction in salary, Funchess could have been a cap casualty as the Packers attempt to get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year.

Funchess, 26, hasn’t played in a regular season game in the NFL since Week 1 of the 2019 season. He missed the final 15 games of 2019 with a shoulder injury and then opted out of last season.

The Packers will get a chance to see if Funchess is in shape and has anything left to offer during the offseason workout program and training camp before deciding on his future in Green Bay.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur expressed excitement about the opportunity to work with Funchess last spring.

“Adding Devin, who is a veteran guy who has made plays in the league for a number of years. And he’s hungry coming in,” Rodgers said last May.

