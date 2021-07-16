Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth, field look to catch Collin Morikawa at Open Championship; get updates

Packers’ WR Devin Funchess catches ball dropped from 750 feet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Your move, Rob Gronkowski.

It took more than a few tries but Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess outdid Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski’s mark of catching a football dropped from the sky (or a helicopter).

Funchess caught a ball thrown from 750 feet above and the celebration was on for one and all.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNCLE FUNCH (@dfunch)

Funchess shattered the mark of 600 feet set by Gronk in April.

Now Funchess has to hope he will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay this season.

Recommended Stories