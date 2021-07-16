Packers’ WR Devin Funchess catches ball dropped from 750 feet

Your move, Rob Gronkowski.

It took more than a few tries but Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess outdid Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski’s mark of catching a football dropped from the sky (or a helicopter).

Funchess caught a ball thrown from 750 feet above and the celebration was on for one and all.

Funchess shattered the mark of 600 feet set by Gronk in April.

Now Funchess has to hope he will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay this season.