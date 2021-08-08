Packers WR Devin Funchess apologizes for using racial slur during press conference

Green Bay Packers receiver Devin Funchess apologized late Saturday night for using a racial slur against Asians during his press conference following the team’s Family Night scrimmage.

Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company captured Funchess using the anti-Asian slur and making a gesture towards his eyes as he spoke to reporters on Saturday night.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight. It was not ok,” Funchess wrote. “I have grown to develop deep and personal relationships in the Asian community. I meant no harm and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

Funchess was describing to a reporter that he can tell when someone is smiling while wearing a mask by looking at their eyes. In the process, he used a slur and gesture often used to discriminate against people from Asia.

Funchess spoke with the media after a productive practice at Lambeau Field in which he caught at least three different passes during team periods.

Funchess, who has played in one game over the last two seasons while dealing with injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, is attempting to make the Packers roster despite a deep position group at wide receiver.

