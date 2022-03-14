Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag during 2022 season

From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. pic.twitter.com/Df0zpvhglM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams has informed the team he will not play on the franchise tag during the 2022 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Packers tagged Adams, a back-to-back first-team All-Pro, at the tag deadline last week.

Negotiations between Adams and the Packers on a new contract aren’t making progress.

“The sides remain far apart on a long-term extension,” Rapoport said.

Adams, 29, wants to become the highest-paid receiver in football. Talks on a new deal date back to last offseason, and now the Packers had to use the franchise tag to keep him out of free agency, which begins Wednesday.

“This relationship is not in a good place,” Rapoport said.

Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He has 29 touchdown catches over the last two seasons.

As one of the best receivers in football, Adams understandably wants a long-term commitment, especially after playing out the final year of his contract last season. Playing two consecutive seasons on one-year deals is risky business in a sport like football, especially for a player looking for a lucrative third contract.

Is this just a leverage play by Adams to get the long-term contract he wants in Green Bay? Or is Adams’ future with the Packers in doubt? There are a lot of moving pieces to this situation. Stay tuned.

