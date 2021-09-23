Packers WR Davante Adams watched Lamar Jackson highlights prior to Week 2

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is known for many things, including his ability to make defenders look silly in open space. It’s no surprise that some players around the league are taking note of his spectacular moves, even if they don’t play the same position.

On Monday Night Football, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams caught a pass in which he made three Detroit Lions defenders miss in the open field with a quick move. On the play he made cornerback Amani Oruwariye “break his ankles.”

Davante Adams made ‘em catch air 💨 pic.twitter.com/Jc7Uk3lCvu — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 21, 2021

When asked about the play, Adams told the media that he tried to pick up a few things from Jackson’s ability to make defenders miss, so much so that he watched highlight plays of Jackson before Monday night’s game.

“I watched probably 25 minutes’ worth of Lamar Jackson highlights before the game. That’s not a joke, either. I’m being dead serious. I really did at the house, had a little bit of time. I was watching the game, and I was like ‘if he can do that, I should be able to do half of what he’s doing out there as far as making people miss.’ So I’ve had that in my mind a little bit and used that as motivation.”

The Packers will travel to Baltimore in December to take on the Ravens. Adams should get to see in person how the feet of Jackson are just one of the many things that make Jackson such a polarizing talent on the football field.