Packers WR Davante Adams surprises alma mater with new uniforms, cleats

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams gave back to the high school that helped launch his football career.

With help from Wisconsin-based sports apparel supplier Eastbay, Adams surprised the football team at his alma mater in Palo Alto, California with new Jordan brand uniforms, cleats and shoes.

Adams said sports help unite communities and give kids an “escape” and an “outlet,” providing the basis for him helping out his high school.

“Having Davante come back and give back is something they’re going to remember the rest of their lives,” Palo Alto coach Nelson Gifford said.

Adams won a state championship with Palo Alto High School before becoming an All-American at Fresno State and a second-round draft pick of the Packers.

Adams, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Packers, became a brand representative of Jordan in May of last year. He enjoyed the finest season of his NFL career in 2020, catching 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns over 14 games.

Related

Packers writer helps create perfect going away present for Corey Linsley

Aaron Rodgers relief fund distributes over $1 million to help 80 small businesses near Chico

