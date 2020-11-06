Packers WR Davante Adams stays hot, torches 49ers with 173 yards

If your name is Davante Adams, you’re probably open. At least, that’s what it has felt like most of the season and especially Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The Green Bay Packers offense could do no wrong, and a large reason for that was their top wide receiver. Adams hauled in 10 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown, continuing one of the best spans of his entire career.

In his last 16 games, dating back to 2019, Adams has totaled 128 receptions, 1,592 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. That includes both playoff games from last season in which Adams caught 17 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

If there’s a better quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL, please point it out. Aaron Rodgers and Adams have unbelievable chemistry that’s continued to grow since the two saw their connection take off in 2016.

If not for a hamstring injury, Adams’ 2020 numbers would be even more insane. However, despite missing two games, he’s posted 675 yards on 53 receptions and an NFL-leading eight touchdowns. If his injury hadn’t robbed him of two opportunities, Adams might have been on his way toward one of the best seasons from a wide receiver in NFL history.

If anyone has benefited from Adams’ impact, it’s been Rodgers, who is off to his best statistical start since his MVP season in 2011. In eight games this year, Rodgers is off to a blazing 2,253 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 67.5 completion percentage.

Rodgers also had a spectacular game Thursday night, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns while completing over 80 percent of his passes.

However, it takes two to tango. Rodgers’ best chance to continue to have games like this is to have a weapon as deadly as Adams. And vice versa.

After the game, Rodgers couldn’t help but gloat over his star wide receiver.

“He’s such a great player,” he said. “He’s tough on matchups, he’s able to create so much space with his release patterns, and then he’s got enough speed to get on top so you can’t necessarily play low and expect certain routes.”

“He’s so talented. He can do it all.”

Adams will need to continue to shoulder the receiving load at least until Allen Lazard returns. A role he has no problem playing.

Defenses have tried everything to take away Adams, but nothing has worked. Right now, this is Adams’ world, and we’re just living in it.

