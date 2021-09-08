Packers WR Davante Adams says ‘no chance’ new deal gets done before Week 1

Don’t expect a contract extension to get done between the Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers before the kickoff of Sunday’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Adams, an All-Pro in 2020 now entering a contract year in 2021, is certain it won’t be happening.

“No, no chance, no,” Adams said Wednesday when asked if a deal could get done sometime this week.

Adams, who turns 29 in December, acknowledged uncertainty over his situation with the Packers after this season, but he said his focus hasn’t wavered and he had “one of the best camps” of his career over the summer.

Last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team would continue contract discussions with Adams into the season. The snag in negotiations appears centered around who is considered the highest-paid receiver in football, specifically the outlier contract signed by DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals. Adams wants to reset the receiver market, but the Packers clearly don’t see eye-to-eye on the value of the highest-paid at his position.

Contract structure is another point of contention. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Adams wants guaranteed years, while the Packers only want guarantees through a signing bonus, the team’s preferred method of building veteran contracts.

Adams, a Pro Bowler each of the last four years, caught an NFL-high 18 touchdown passes last season. He will enter 2021 playing out the final year of a four-year, $58 million deal.

