Packers WR Davante Adams pays Cooper Kupp huge compliment

Cooper Kupp doesn’t typically get included in the elite group of wide receivers when discussing the best in the NFL – at least, not outside L.A. But he’s been rock solid since being drafted by the Rams in 2017.

He once again showed his value and talent on Monday night against the Bucs, going off in the first half with nine catches for 109 yards in the first 30 minutes alone.

Davante Adams, undeniably one of the game’s best wideouts, paid Kupp a huge compliment on Twitter while watching the Rams-Bucs matchup. He called Kupp the most underrated receiver in the NFL, and he’s probably not wrong.

Cooper Kupp is the most underrated receiver in the league. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 24, 2020

What probably got Adams’ attention was this route and catch by Kupp on third down, absolutely shaking the defender loose and leaving him in the dust.

Cooper Kupp puts Carlton Davis on SKATES 🛼🛼🛼pic.twitter.com/J0QGOyf4QT — PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2020

Kupp is well on his way to another 1,000-yard season, consistently getting open for Jared Goff and creating big plays after the catch. It’s no wonder the Rams locked him up with a long-term contract this year.