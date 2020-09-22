Packers WR Davante Adams has minor hamstring injury, status TBD for Week 3 vs. Saints

#Packers WR Davante Adams’ hamstring strain is considered minor, source said, but his status is TBD for this week’s game against the #Saints. Coach Matt LaFleur said Adams wanted to return to Sunday's game. Long season and need him healthy. One to monitor. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020





The hamstring injury suffered by Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams isn’t believed to be serious, but the three-time Pro Bowl receiver still isn’t guaranteed to be good to go for Sunday night’s showdown against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Adams has nothing more than a minor hamstring injury but his playing status for Week 3 is yet to be determined.

Adams, who has 17 catches in two games this season, injured his hamstring after playing 38 snaps against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Adams wanted to go back in the game but the Packers held him out for precautionary reasons once they built a big lead in the second half.

“I know he wanted to go back in the game,” LaFleur said. “I just told him, ‘Hey, let’s just see how these next few series go and see if we need you.’ Obviously he’s a huge part of what we do offensively and a key part of this football team. If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body.”

Even without Adams, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones helped the Packers race to a 42-21 win over the Lions.

While Sunday night figures to be a key clash between NFC contenders, the Packers may want to make sure Adams’ hamstring is close to 100 percent before signing off on his return, especially this early in the season. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, and returning before the issue is resolved can open up the potential for re-injury.

The Packers could give Adams the entire week to see how the injury responds to treatment before making the call before kickoff on Sunday night.

LaFleur’s team won all four games without Adams last season.

