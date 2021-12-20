Packers WR Davante Adams led fan Pro Bowl voting among NFC WRs

No wide receiver in the NFC received more fan votes for the Pro Bowl than Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

According to the NFL, Adams received 234,600 total votes from fans, leading the conference at his position. In fact, he led all players at receiver in fan votes and just narrowly missed out the top five overall.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led all players with 265,370 votes.

The Packers finished with the fifth-most votes overall among teams.

This season, Adams has 96 catches for 1,248 yards and eight scores. He is fourth in the NFL in catches and third in receiving yards.

Adams has been a Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons dating back to 2017. He was a first-team All-Pro for the first time after catching 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Adams was the only Packers player to lead his position in Pro Bowl fan voting.

The next phase of the process is votes from players and coaches. Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed on NFL Network on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

