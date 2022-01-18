Packers WR Davante Adams has historically dominated the 49ers

There aren’t many guarantees in life, but if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that Davante Adams is bound to have a big game when the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Adams has historically dominated the 49ers, and with the way he’s playing currently, don’t be surprised if he posts another eye-popping stat line in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend.

Adams, who was born in the Bay Area, has posted a combined 48 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns in five career games against San Francisco. Those numbers include four regular season contests and one postseason game.

In his one playoff game against San Francisco in Jan. 2020, Adams recorded nine catches for 138 yards in a 37-20 loss in the NFC Championship.

Earlier this season, Adams caught 12 passes for 132 yards and a score in a 30-28 Packers’ victory. With 37 seconds remaining, Aaron Rodgers completed two passes for 42 yards to Adams on the final drive of the game, which helped set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

It’s no secret that Adams is one of the biggest keys to Green Bay’s offensive success. After all, he’s touted by many as the best receiver in the NFL for a reason. He was voted a unanimous First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press this past week for his performance during the 2021 season, a year in which he broke Packers’ single-season records for receiving yards (1,553) and receptions (123).

Over 17 regular season games, the 49ers allowed 3,874 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns. Adams is likely to be matched up often with San Francisco cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who allowed just a 65.6 passer rating when targeted in 11 regular season games, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced metrics. Moseley was the 49ers’ leading tackler (12) in the Wildcard Round against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay will need another strong performance from Adams this Saturday in order to hold back a red hot 49ers team. If the past has taught us anything, Adams is likely to have a big night.

