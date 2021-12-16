Packers WR Davante Adams has high praise for Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

There were a lot of things going right for the Chicago Bears in the first half of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, including limiting one of the NFL’s best receivers in Davante Adams.

That was due to Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who held his own against Adams in the first half. While everyone will be quick to point out the 3-yard touchdown pass he allowed against Adams in the fourth quarter, Johnson did a tremendous job containing one of the best in the NFL.

So much so that the Packers had to move Adams into the slot to free him up against some Bears cornerbacks who shouldn’t be starting.

According to Next Gen Stats, Adams caught just two passes on five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown when Johnson was the nearest defender. When he wasn’t facing Johnson, Adams caught all eight of his targets for 102 yards and a score.

“You’re a really good player… respect your game!!”

– Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams on Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson (Via Jaylon’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/AGx4x4bNCS — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 16, 2021

Adams gave respect where respect is due, commenting on Johnson’s Instagram post with some high praise for the second-year cornerback.

“You’re a really good player…,” Adams wrote. “Respect your game!!”

The feeling is mutual.

“Appreciate you WR1,” Johnson responded.

With Adams set to become a free agent this offseason — and unable to get an extension down with Green Bay — this is a matchup we probably won’t get to see much in the coming years.

List