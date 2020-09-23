Packers WR Davante Adams (hamstring) won’t practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers won’t have Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams for practice to start Week 3.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Adams, who hurt his hamstring during the Packers’ 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, won’t practice on Wednesday.

“We’ll probably hold him back today,” LaFleur said.

On Monday, LaFleur said Adams wanted to go back into the game on Sunday. The Packers, up three scores at times in the second half against the Lions, held him out.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Adams’ hamstring injury is “minor.”

The Packers may want to make sure the injury is fully healed before getting back on the field, especially during the first month of the season.

The Packers travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday night in Week 3.

Through two games, Adams has 17 catches for 192 receiving yards and two scores.

