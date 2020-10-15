Packers WR Davante Adams: ‘Hamstring feels good’

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams looks like a good bet to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver gave a positive update on the status of his hamstring after getting through practice as a full participant on Wednesday.

“Hamstring feels good,” Adams said during a Zoom call with reporters.

Adams has missed the last two games after suffering the hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. He wanted to play in Week 4 but the Packers held him out, providing extra time during the bye week for the hamstring to heal. It looks like that decision is paying off.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers will have to “see how his body responds” this week before making a decision on whether Adams will play against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but he’s certainly trending in the right direction after missing two games.

Adams said he wouldn’t try and battle through a soft-tissue injury without feeling like he was ready to play.

“We’re back good. Adams said. “I feel like we gave it ample time at this point to do its thing.”

The Packers scored 37 points without Adams in a win over the New Orleans Saints and 30 more during the team’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons before the bye.

Although the Packers are still averaging a league-high 38 points per game, getting Adams back now could provide a big lift on the road against one of the NFL’s best defenses. He was terrific to start the season, catching 17 passes for 192 yards and two scores during the first two games, including a career-high 14 catches in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers has a passer rating of 140.0 when targeting Adams in 2020.

The Packers are also likely to return Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who – like Adams – was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. Clark hasn’t played since injuring his groin in Week 1.

