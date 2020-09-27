Packers WR Davante Adams will be game-time decision vs. Saints

Packers will give WR Davante Adams up until game time Sunday night to try to recover from his hamstring injury and prove he can play against the Saints, per source. Adams remains doubtful, but the Packers are not giving up all hope yet and plan to test him pregame. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020





Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams may still have a chance to play Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers are planning to give Adams an opportunity to prove his hamstring injury is healed enough and he can play before kickoff Sunday night, making him a true game-time decision.

The Packers listed Adams as doubtful, and few players listed as doubtful go on to play in the game. He didn’t practice all week.

It appears Adams will be given a chance to work out with trainers on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome a few hours before kickoff on Sunday. Inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff.

Adams injured his hamstring in the second half of the Packers’ win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Coach Matt LaFleur said he wanted to go back in the game, but the Packers held him out.

It’s certainly possible the Packers will give Adams a real chance to play, but the team may also exercise extreme caution with a star player, especially this early in the season. While Sunday’s matchup with the Saints is an important early-season showdown in the NFC, Adams is too valuable to risk turning a minor injury into a potentially significant one.

The Packers added Darrius Shepherd to the roster from the practice squad on Saturday, providing some depth should Adams be ruled out. The starters at wide receiver without Adams available would be Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard.

Through two games, Adams has a team-high 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints already ruled out star receiver Michael Thomas due to an ankle injury.

