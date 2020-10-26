Packers WR Davante Adams feasts on Texans coverage after Bradley Roby injury

Once Bradley Roby went down with a knee injury early on Sunday, Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adam feasted on what was left of the Houston Texans secondary.

Vernon Hargreaves, Eric Murray and Phillip Gaines all failed to contain Adams, who produced a career day and powered the Packers’ 35-20 victory.

Roby, the Texans’ best cornerback, went down with a knee injury during the Packers’ first series. His absence the rest of the way changed the game.

The Texans stuck with primarily man-to-man coverage despite losing Roby, and Adams and Aaron Rodgers made them pay. Repeatedly.

Adams said he had a “pretty good feeling” about his individual matchups going into Sunday, and that was before Roby went down.

The Texans’ coverage stats on Adams, via Pro Football Focus:

– Hargreaves allowed four catches on five targets for 57 yards and three first downs. Longest catch: 28 yards.

– Murray allowed four catches on four targets for 78 yards, one touchdown and four first downs. Longest catch: 45 yards.

– Gaines allowed four catches on four targets for 61 yards, one touchdown and three first downs. Longest catch 36 yards.

The final numbers: 13 catches, 196 yards, two touchdowns and 10 first downs, including seven on third down.

“I look at everybody the same way,” Adams said Sunday. “21 (Roby) is a hell of a player. I’m not really sure what happened and why he didn’t play. I would have loved that matchup as well. At the end of the day, I can only eat what’s in front of me. I’m going to go out there and run my routes to win no matter who is guarding me. That would have been a good matchup.”

Gaines gave up the opening drive touchdown. Murray allowed the 45-yard touchdown from the slot in the third quarter.

Adams caught seven passes for 125 yards and both touchdowns on third down.

