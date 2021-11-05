Packers WR Davante Adams confirms he’ll play Sunday vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers will get back their All-Pro wide receiver on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davante Adams, who missed last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals but was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, confirmed Friday that he’ll play this week.

“I will be playing Sunday,” Adams said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official site.

Adams said he didn’t feel great for a few days but is happy to be back with the team. He practiced on Thursday and Friday.

Adams’ return coincides with the Packers starting Jordan Love at quarterback in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. Arguably the NFL’s top receiver, Adams should give Love a pass-catcher who can consistently win matchups and get open within the scheme of every play call.

Through seven games, Adams has 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks third in the NFL in catches and fourth in receiving yards despite missing a game.

The Packers are also returning Allen Lazard, who also missed last week while on the COVID-19 reserve list, and the offense could also get back Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who remains on injured reserve but could be activated by Saturday.