Packers WR coach Jason Vrable “really excited” about building new receiver group

Packers wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Jason Vrable didn’t have to deal with any major turnover with the team’s receiving corps during his first two seasons with the team, but that will change this year.

Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs, so the Packers have a couple of spots to fill at the top of the depth chart. At a Tuesday press conference, Vrable said it was “tough” to learn of the Adams trade but said he is “actually really excited” about the opportunity to rebuild the group in the wake of the departures.

Vrable said that the team is looking for traits like toughness, smarts, and grit from any additions to the receiver room and said holdovers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the “exact definition” of what the team wants from its wideouts. He also said that he thinks the process of integrating new faces into the offense is one that will run all the way into the start of the season.

For now, that process is not expected to involve working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he is reportedly passing on the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program. Vrable said “time will tell” if that hinders the development of any receivers who will be part of the effort to replace the lost production at wideout in Green Bay.

