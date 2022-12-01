Packers WR Christian Watson wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

After an impressive three-game stretch, Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for November.

Watson’s emergence began against Dallas, where he caught four passes for 107 yards with three touchdowns. The first touchdown was an over-the-shoulder catch for 58 yards, a play that Aaron Rodgers said helped Watson’s confidence grow exponentially.

In the following game against Tennessee, Watson had two more touchdowns and then added another, along with 110 receiving yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. In total, that’s 12 receptions for 265 yards and six touchdowns, which is the most among all rookie receivers, despite Watson missing several games with injuries.

Watson is now just the third Packers rookie to win the award, joining Eddie Lacy in 2013 and Samkon Gado in 2005, according to Wes Hodkiewicz.

It’s not a coincidence that with Watson’s emergence, the Packers offense has been picking up steam as well, scoring 30 or more points in two of the last three games. In addition to the needed big play ability he brings with his impressive speed, the attention Watson draws can open up the passing game for others, along with the playbook for Matt LaFleur. Defenses also can’t play as aggressively and condense the field, which helps create opportunities for the run game. Really the entire offense has benefitted from Watson’s recent play.

Watson and the Packers offense will look to carry this momentum into Week 13 against a Chicago defense that is allowing over 25 points per game.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire