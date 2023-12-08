Packers WR Christian Watson taking recovery ‘day by day’ after another hamstring injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson doesn’t think his hamstring injury is as severe as the one that cost him the start of the 2023 regular season, but the injury is to the same hamstring — on the right side — and he’s taking it “day by day” in his recovery.

“Obviously, have to be smart with it,” Watson said Thursday. “Just gotta take it day by day.”

Watson, who was injured on a running play in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, said he felt the hamstring “grab” as he attempted to cut up field. He said the pain — and the emotional toll of another injury — was difficult to deal with in the moment, but he’s feeling better now.

“I was just upset…it was tough to deal with something again,” Watson said. “It’s feeling a lot better today than it did the day of and the day after.”

Watson didn’t practice Thursday and is probably unlikely to play on Monday night against the New York Giants. He said he wouldn’t return until he’s at or near 100 percent.

“At this point, I’m trying to get back as quickly as I can,” Watson said.

Watson said he’s spent “tens of thousands” of dollars to help prevent injuries. He pointed to strengthening his hips, back and knees to make sure no one area of his body is stressed, but he’s also a long, dynamic athlete with elite speed, so hamstring and other soft-tissue injuries can be unavoidable.

During a breakout stretch, Watson caught an NFL-high four touchdown passes over the last three weeks, all wins. He had a pair of scores during the 27-19 win over the Chiefs.

The Packers finish the season with games against the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Going on injured reserve would cost Watson at least four games, but he missed only three games to open the season and the early expectation is this injury isn’t as severe.

