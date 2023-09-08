Packers WR Christian Watson ruled OUT vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears kick off the 2023 NFL season against the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and they’ve caught a break on the Green Bay injury front.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Christian Watson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. Watson has been battling a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is questionable.

Green Bay’s new QB1 Jordan Love, making his first start against the Bears, could potentially be without his top two receivers. Doubs will most likely play, although he won’t be 100 percent.

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur said WR Christian Watson is out for Sunday’s opener vs. Chicago and WR Romeo Doubs will be listed as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

According to Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse, Green Bay is 1-4 in games where Watson didn’t play or was on the field for less than 25 percent of snaps in 2022. They averaged 14 points in all five games.

In their last meeting, Watson had three receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown, as well as one rush for 46 yards and a score, in a 28-19 Packers win.

Meanwhile, Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have his top trio of weapons available to him with DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire