Packers WR Christian Watson named NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson is the NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10 of the 2022 season.

Watson, a second-round pick, caught four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns during a breakout performance at Lambeau Field against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

Watson caught touchdown passes of 58 yards, 39 yards and seven yards in the 31-28 win.

The first came on third down and tied the game at seven. The second came on fourth down and brought the Packers within seven points in the fourth quarter. And the third tied the game at 28 with around two minutes left, getting the Packers into overtime.

Watson also caught a short pass to extend a scoring drive on third down in the fourth quarter.

Watson is the second Packers rookie to win the award this season, joining receiver Romeo Doubs, who was the NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 3.

Related

Packers' faith in rookie WR Christian Watson could save their offense... and their season

Christian Watson’s presence can open up entire Packers offense

Breaking down Christian Watson's 3 touchdown catches vs. Cowboys

Packers WR Romeo Doubs named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 3

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Packers' Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson's decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered during his rookie season. Watson had his first three career touchdown catches Sunday in the Packers' 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. ''I guess we'll find out,'' Watson said.

  • Panthers get Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu back in full on Thursday

    Jaycee Horn and Frankie Luvu were full participants for the Panthers during Thursday's practice. They were still, however, down seven players on the afternoon.

  • Packers’ faith in rookie WR Christian Watson could save their offense… and their season

    The Green Bay Packers stayed positive with rookie WR Christian Watson through a rough start. That investment paid off over and over against the Cowboys.

  • Jerry Jones defends how Micah Parsons was used against the Packers

    The Cowboys have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons, but he never sacked or hit Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, and he often wasn’t even trying to pressure Rodgers on a day when the Cowboys often had Parsons dropping into coverage. That has led to some [more]

  • Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

    The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach Josh McDaniels to multiple media outlets this [more]

  • Kyler Murray originally tweaked hamstring vs. Vikings

    Murray's first hamstring issues happened against the Vikings.

  • Report: Randall Cobb is expected to play Thursday night

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said early this week that wide receiver Randall Cobb could be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Titans on Thursday night and it looks like that is where things are headed. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cobb is expected to be in the lineup [more]

  • Packers WR Randall Cobb expected to be activated, play vs. Titans

    The Packers are expected to get veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb back on Thursday night against the Titans.

  • AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal

    Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.

  • Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

    The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh spent the last three seasons with [more]

  • 6 feet of snow?! Buffalo weather could impact where, when Browns and Bills play Week 11

    The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.

  • NFL Rumors: Raiders 'dont have the money' to fire Josh McDaniels

    Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.

  • NFL has contingencies if storm disrupts Browns game at Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options.

  • ‘He’s losing his mind’ Broken Russell Wilson using old Seahawks audibles with Broncos

    Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse.

  • Brian Daboll: Dan Campbell slammed chairs and hit walls when I interviewed him for a job

    Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face off on Sunday, but it won’t be their first meeting. Daboll and Campbell previously worked together on the Dolphins’ staff, and this week Daboll told an entertaining story about their first meeting. Daboll said that when he was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator [more]

  • Who Deebo Samuel believes are NFL's three toughest wide receivers

    Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.

  • Instant analysis of the Eagles signing DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal

    Here's the Instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal

  • Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills

    A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would make sense for two reasons. One, [more]

  • NFL Week 11 picks: Vikings beat Cowboys; Chargers fall to Chiefs; Rams skid continues

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 11. The Vikings will beat the Cowboys while the Rams and Chargers will lose.

  • Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”

    If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]