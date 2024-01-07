Packers WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Bears in season finale

The Green Bay Packers won’t return wide receiver Christian Watson to the lineup for Sunday’s season finale against the Chicago Bears. The second-year speedster is inactive for Week 18, meaning he will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury suffered on Dec. 3.

Watson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday and sounded increasingly confident in his ability to play against the Bears, but he sat out practice Friday and will now miss another contest.

The Bears, meanwhile, will be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The Packers will get back Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed is also active.

It’s unclear if Watson suffered a setback at some point between Thursday and Sunday.

Watson’s regular season will end after catching 28 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns. He played in just nine of 17 games.

The Packers will also be without running back A.J. Dillon, who was ruled out with a neck injury on Friday, and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who was doubtful after suffering neck and head injuries last week. Rookies Brenton Cox Jr. and Grant DuBose and offensive tackle Caleb Jones are healthy scratches.

Packers inactives

WR Christian Watson

RB AJ Dillon

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

LB Isaiah McDuffie

T Caleb Jones

WR Grant DuBose

Bears inactives

CB Jaylon Johnson

WR Darnell Mooney

QB Tyson Bagent

RB D’Onta Foreman

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

DB Quindell Johnson

DB Greg Stroman Jr.

