Packers WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Bears in season finale
The Green Bay Packers won’t return wide receiver Christian Watson to the lineup for Sunday’s season finale against the Chicago Bears. The second-year speedster is inactive for Week 18, meaning he will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury suffered on Dec. 3.
Watson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday and sounded increasingly confident in his ability to play against the Bears, but he sat out practice Friday and will now miss another contest.
The Bears, meanwhile, will be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The Packers will get back Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed is also active.
It’s unclear if Watson suffered a setback at some point between Thursday and Sunday.
Watson’s regular season will end after catching 28 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns. He played in just nine of 17 games.
The Packers will also be without running back A.J. Dillon, who was ruled out with a neck injury on Friday, and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who was doubtful after suffering neck and head injuries last week. Rookies Brenton Cox Jr. and Grant DuBose and offensive tackle Caleb Jones are healthy scratches.
Packers inactives
WR Christian Watson
RB AJ Dillon
LB Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Isaiah McDuffie
T Caleb Jones
WR Grant DuBose
Bears inactives
CB Jaylon Johnson
WR Darnell Mooney
QB Tyson Bagent
RB D’Onta Foreman
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
DB Quindell Johnson
DB Greg Stroman Jr.