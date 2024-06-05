Packers WR Bo Melton can’t wait to face brother Max Melton in Week 6

Week 6 at Lambeau Field will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Arizona Cardinals but also Melton vs. Melton.

Bo Melton, the Packers’ third-year wide receiver, will get a chance to face Max Melton, the Cardinals’ second-round pick at cornerback, on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Green Bay.

The older Melton can’t wait to face younger brother.

“I knew we played (the Cardinals) this year, but I was looking forward to when we were going to play them. When I saw Week 6, I’m like, alright, it’s going to be good,” Melton said Tuesday. “No more backyard anymore. Big stage. He’s going to be ready for it, and I’m definitely going to be ready for sure.”

Melton said he typically trained with his brother during the offseason, and they often faced each other one-on-one in practices at Rutgers.

“It’s going to be different seeing him on the other side but it’s going to be fun for sure,” Melton said. “He’s competitive…I used to get him all the time, he got me a couple times when he got a little older. Definitely ready for Week 6, for sure.”

Bo’s advice to Max entering the NFL? Keep grinding. A seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, Bo landed on the practice squad as a rookie but eventually blossomed after arriving in Green Bay. Now, he’s on track to be a legitimate weapon in the Packers passing game in 2024.

The two Meltons, who, as kids, would create their own players in Madden with the goal of making the NFL, are now both in the league and ready to attack their opportunities.

“To finally make it was definitely a blessing. We’re happy to be here. I know he’s happy to be here. We’re just going to keep working,” Melton said.

Max went to the Cardinals with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Bo said he had a feeling Max would go to Arizona after he took a pre-draft visit there.

“I was extremely happy,” Melton said. “He went to an official visit to Arizona, so when I saw them on the clock, man, they’re going to call him. They called him. My family was crying. They were excited. I’m really excited to see him. We play them Week 6, so definitely excited to see him there too.”

The NFL journey comes full circle for the Meltons on Oct. 13 at Lambeau Field.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire