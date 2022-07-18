Packers WR Amari Rodgers working out with Eric Stokes during offseason

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers is hoping his hard work will pay off as he enters his second season. Last year’s third-round pick is feeling recharged heading into 2022 and has spent the offseason working out with teammate Eric Stokes. Rodgers posted a photo to his Twitter with a caption that stated the two had been training together since March.

Since March we been locked in pushing each other . . You get out what you put in, Can’t wait to see you thrive family🤞🏾💯 @_jamane_ pic.twitter.com/YsotpdeF9l — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) July 18, 2022

Rodgers and Stokes were a part of the same draft class but saw two very different rookie seasons. Stokes was easily the Packers’ most successful rookie in 2021 and is viewed as a “budding star” by the team. After Green Bay selected Stokes with the 29th pick, he went on to start in 14 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he was one of the most productive rookie corners in the league last season. Stokes ranked first among rookie corners in completion rate and pass break-ups among guys who played at least 300 snaps.

Alternatively, Rodgers’ rookie season was much more of a disappointment. He finished with four catches for 45 yards and had one carry for 11 yards while appearing in just 10 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Rodgers played a larger role on special teams but did not provide much of a boost as the primary return man, totaling 166 yards on 20 punt returns and 199 yards on 11 kickoff returns.

Rodgers recently admitted that his final year at Clemson and the pre-draft process impacted his first season.

“It’s the longest season I ever played,” Rodgers said via Alberto Camargo of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I didn’t really have a break; it was like two years straight of football. So, you know, I feel like it kind of took a toll on me mentally and physically towards the end of the year.”

Story continues

Rodgers is feeling much better heading into his second season after a big focus of the offseason was getting his body right. In June, he stated that he’s lost about six pounds and also dropped four percent in body fat.

Now you can add working alongside Stokes to the equation, which should be a benefit to Rodgers. Stokes is set to be an impactful starter in the upcoming season, while Rodgers will be competing in what is now a much more open wide receiver competition.

The Packers will hope Stokes’ success in Year 1 was able to rub off on Rodgers this offseason, so he can go on to be much more productive in Year 2.

Related