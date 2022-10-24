Packers WR Allen Lazard suffers shoulder injury, Week 8 status in doubt

Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard injured his shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, and his availability for this week’s trip to play the Buffalo Bills is in doubt.

“He hurt his shoulder, and I’m gonna leave it at that. We’ll see how it feels throughout the course of the week,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Reporters saw Lazard wearing a sling on his left arm in the locker room on Monday.

Lazard, the team’s leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, left Sunday’s game during the second half after taking a hit at the end of a first-down catch and didn’t return.

The Packers won’t officially practice until Wednesday when the first injury report of the week comes out.

The offense is getting thin at receiver. Lazard has a new injury, Randall Cobb is on injured reserve with an ankle injury and Christian Watson has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury.

Through six games, Lazard has 26 catches, 340 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He trails only rookie Romeo Doubs in total targets (41). He’s catching 63.4 percent of targets and averaging 8.3 yards per target.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire