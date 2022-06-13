Packers WR Allen Lazard signs restricted contract tender

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signed his restricted contract tender on Monday, according to Pro Football Talk and confirmed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Packers gave Lazard the second-round restricted tender. It is worth $3.986 million for the 2022 season. After the season, Lazard will become an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Lazard set career-highs for catches (40), receiving yards (513) and touchdowns (eight).

Lazard hasn’t participated during the offseason workout program and wasn’t in attendance for the mandatory minicamp last week, although he wasn’t required as an unsigned player.

Aaron Rodgers said Lazard has a chance to be the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay after the Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason.

“Excited about Allen Lazard. He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver,” Rodgers said. “So, I’m not worried at all about him stepping into that role. I talk to him a lot. I know how he takes care of his body. I know he’ll be ready when he’s here.”

Lazard confirmed the signing via his official Twitter account: