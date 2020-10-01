Packers WR Allen Lazard misses practice with core injury

Davante Adams returned to practice Thursday, but the Green Bay Packers now have other injury concerns at wide receiver.

Allen Lazard, who had career-highs in catches (six) and receiving yards (146) on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints, missed Thursday’s practice with a core injury.

Lazard was one of three new injuries coming out of Week 3, joining outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and Rashan Gary (ankle), linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and tight end Marcedes Lewis. Smith and Gary were both limited on Thursday, while Kirksey and Lewis missed the practice.

The Packers had four players miss practice: Lazard, Kirksey, Lewis and rookie tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle).

Lazard’s injury is somewhat of a surprise coming out of Sunday. He didn’t appear to suffer the injury at any point during the 37-30 win in New Orleans.

The Packers did have Adams and Kenny Clark, who were both listed as limited on Thursday. Adams didn’t practice at all last week. Both players missed Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Right tackle Billy Turner and left guard Elgton Jenkins were both full participants after starting on Sunday.

Overall, 12 players were listed on the initial injury report. Only three were full participants.

The Falcons are dealing with just as many injuries. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive end Dante Fowler, safety Ricardo Allen, defensive end Takk McKinley and kicker Younghoe Koo all missed practice on Thursday. Receiver Julio Jones was limited.