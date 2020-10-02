Packers WR Allen Lazard ‘out indefinitely’ after surgery on core muscle
The Packers will be without their emerging young receiver for the foreseeable future. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Packers receiver Allen Lazard had surgery on his injured core muscle this week and is “out indefinitely”. Lazard, who has a team-high 254 receiving yards through the first three games of 2020, missed practice on Thursday, providing the first clue of an injury that was unknown. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported earlier Thursday that Lazard met with noted core specialist Dr. William Meyers, making surgery a real possibility.