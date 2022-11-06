Packers WR Allen Lazard catches 20-yard TD to cut deficit vs. Lions

It took the Green Bay Packers seven drives and almost three quarters of game time, but Matt LaFleur’s team is on the board after Allen Lazard caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Lazard motioned inside, ran an out-breaking route and then beat Jeffery Okudah for a contested catch and the touchdown in the end zone.

Down 8-6 after the score, the Packers went for the two-point conversion but failed on a Rodgers pass to Lazard.

His stat line so far on Sunday: Four catches, 87 yards and the score.

Lazard now has five touchdown catches in his last six games against the Lions. He also has five touchdown catches in seven total games to start the 2022 season.

The Packers, losers of four straight, are entering the fourth quarter down by two points to the one-win Lions.

