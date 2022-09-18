Packers WR Allen Lazard (ankle) expected to play vs. Bears in Week 2

Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard is expected to return from an ankle injury and play in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Packers listed Lazard as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Lazard, one of the team’s starting receivers, missed Week 1 after getting stepped on in practice ahead of the regular season opener. He returned to the practice field this week but was limited all three days.

Getting Lazard back would provide a big boost for a passing game that needs a primary target and a run game that leans on his perimeter blocking ability.

Without Lazard in Week 1, rookies Christian Watson (40 snaps) and Romeo Doubs (35) were both big parts of the game plan. Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb would be the expected starters on Sunday night, but both rookies should still be heavily involved.

Last season, Lazard caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns, all career-highs.

Over the last two years, Lazard has a touchdown catch in three of the last four games against the Bears.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire