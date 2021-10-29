Packers worried about Robert Tonyan’s knee injury

The Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, but the win likely came at a big cost for a team already devastated by injury.

Starting tight end Robert Tonyan exited the game after sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter, and while coach Matt LaFleur didn’t provide specifics on the injury or the severity, his tone expressed the team’s worry about the potential of the injury being a significant one.

“I don’t want to speak too much on that right now. I’m sick for Bobby. He means so much to this team,” LaFleur said post-game.

Tonyan hurt his knee at the end of a 33-yard catch and run. He appeared to suffer the injury while planting on his left knee just before going to the ground. He was in visible pain while clutching the knee, and teammates eventually huddled around him as the medical staff evaluated.

While Tonyan was able to walk off the field, concern exists that the injury could be season-ending.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tonyan will have an MRI on the knee on Friday.

“You know, as far as whether that’s long-term, I don’t know, but I am sick for him, I’m sick for us and just my heart goes out to him,” LaFleur said.

Tonyan, who broke out with 11 touchdown catches last season, is playing the 2021 season on a one-year deal. If the injury is serious, he’ll likely miss the final nine games of the season and go into free agency while still in rehab.

Tonyan caught three passes for 49 yards against the Cardinals. Last week, he produced four catches, 63 yards and his first touchdown catch since Week 2.

If the Packers lose Tonyan, they’d need to rely more on Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney in the versatile pass-catching role at tight end alongside veteran Marcedes Lewis.

