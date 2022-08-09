Packers workout 5 running backs, including Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers took a closer look at a few free agent running backs on Tuesday, working out five players at the position including 2019 draft pick Dexter Williams.

Matt LaFleur’s roster may need an addition at running back before Friday’s preseason opener.

According to the league’s daily transaction report, the Packers worked out Williams (Notre Dame), Jaylen Samuels (NC State), Kalen Ballage (Arizona State), Stevie Scott (Indiana) and Calvin Turner (Hawaii).

Overall, the Packers worked out 17 players on Tuesday, including the five running backs and eight different specialists.

Williams spent two seasons with the Packers but was released last August. He was last seen producing 102 total yards for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL final.

Samuels was a fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. He’s played in 45 career games, including three with the Houston Texans last season. For his career, Samuels has 1,032 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Ballage was a fourth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He has 665 career rushing yards on 213 attempts and in 52 career games.

Scott, an undrafted free agent, rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 99 attempts for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He finished 12th in the league in rushing yards.

Turner went undrafted in the 2022 draft. He also played quarterback and wide receiver at Hawaii.

The Packers are without Kylin Hill, who remains on the PUP list, and Patrick Taylor only just returned to practice after dealing with a groin injury. Undrafted rookies BJ Baylor and Tyler Goodson are the only other running backs on the roster after Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who won’t play during Friday’s preseason opener against the 49ers.

In addition to the five running backs and eight specialists, the Packers also worked out offensive tackles Drew Himmelman (Illinois State) and Airon Servais (Syracuse) and defensive backs Micah Abernathy (Tennessee) and Brendon White (Rutgers).

