Packers worked out three running backs, including James Robinson

As the Packers work through their mini-bye (plus one day), they've worked out a trio of running backs.

Per a league source, Green Bay gave Monday tryouts to James Robinson, Clint Ratkovich, and Christian Young.

Robinson, undrafted in 2020, had a 1,000-yard rushing season in Jacksonville as a rookie. He was traded last October to the Jets. Not tendered as a restricted free agent, Robinson signed with the Patriots in March.

They released him in June. He landed with the Giants for training camp and the preseason before being released in late August.

He has had workouts with the Colts and Ravens while he waits for his next opportunity.

The Packers also worked out linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and defensive backs Thakarius Keyes and Christian Young.

Green Bay visits the Raiders next Monday night.