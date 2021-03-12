Packers won’t offer restricted free agent tender to QB Tim Boyle

The Tim Boyle era could be coming to an end in Green Bay.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Packers won’t be offering a tender to restricted free agent quarterback Tim Boyle, meaning he’ll become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday.

The way Garafolo describes the situation, the Packers are ready to let Boyle depart and comfortable turning over backup quarterback duties to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who was inactive as the No. 3 quarterback in every game last season.

Boyle made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and was the primary backup in Green Bay behind Aaron Rodgers for the last two seasons. He appeared in 11 games, mostly for end-of-game responsibilities. He completed three of four passes for 15 yards in 2019 and rushed 18 times for -16 yards over the last two seasons combined, with the lost yardage coming as a result of kneel-downs.

As an unrestricted free agent, Boyle will be free to sign with any team. Any franchise looking for a developmental backup with ties to Matt LaFleur’s offensive scheme could be interested in adding Boyle, who flashed a big arm and some playmaking ability from the pocket during preseason and training camps in Green Bay.

The Packers could still bring back Boyle at a more palatable price than the restricted free agent tenders, but this scenario looks unlikely, especially if the team is truly ready for Love to be the No. 2 quarterback. General manager Brian Gutekunst could add another developmental quarterback to be the No. 3 quarterback in the draft or college free agency.

