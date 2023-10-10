Packers won’t face Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 8

The Green Bay Packers are limping into the bye week at 2-3 after losing consecutive games, including Monday night’s 17-13 defeat in Las Vegas, but some hope exists for Matt LaFleur’s team coming out of the bye.

Not only do the Packers get a chance to get healthy before facing the Denver Broncos, who are 1-4 through five games with a historically poor defense, but Green Bay won’t have to face one of the league’s superstars the week after going to Denver.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings will place All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve after he injured his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings are 1-4 and will now play at least the next four games, including Week 8 against the Packers at Lambeau Field, without Jefferson, arguably the best receiver in football.

The Packers host the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 29 at noon.

Jefferson will miss games against the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Packers and Atlanta Falcons before he’s eligible to return.

The Packers know all too well the damaging effects of hamstring injuries. Christian Watson missed the first three games of the season and still doesn’t look 100 percent after injuring his hamstring before the regular season. Aaron Jones injured his hamstring in Week 1 and has missed three of the last four games, including Monday night’s loss in Las Vegas after he returned last week vs. the Lions.

Jefferson has two 100-yard receiving games and four receiving touchdowns in six career games against the Packers. He caught nine passes for 184 yards and two scores during the Vikings’ 23-7 win in Week 1 last year but was held to one catch on five targets for 15 yards in the Packers’ 41-17 win at Lambeau Field in Week 17.

Through five games in 2023, Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He went over 100 receiving yards or caught a touchdown pass during each of the Vikings’ first four games.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire