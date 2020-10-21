Packers without LT David Bakhtiari at Wednesday’s practice

The playing status of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is up in the air for Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Bakhtiari, who exited Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a chest injury, missed Wednesday’s practice, the first in preparation for the Texans in Week 7.

Coach Matt LaFleur provided no specifics on Bakhtiari’s injury and wasn’t ready to reveal how he’d organize the offensive line should Bakhtiari miss Sunday’s game.

In Tampa Bay, the Packers plugged in Rick Wagner as the replacement at left tackle. A right tackle by trade, Wagner gave up a sack and a tackle for loss in the second half.

The Packers could play right tackle Billy Turner or left guard Elgton Jenkins at left tackle if LaFleur isn’t comfortable with playing Wagner there again.

Bakhtiari has made 50 straight starts, including postseason games. He hasn’t missed a start since Week 5 in 2017.

Following Sunday’s loss, LaFleur said he was hopeful Bakhtiari avoided a serious injury.

