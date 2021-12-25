Packers will be without DL Kingsley Keke (inactive) vs. Browns

A surprise name appeared on the inactive list for the Green Bay Packers before Saturday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

While Kenny Clark is active after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list, Matt LaFleur’s team won’t have defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who was one of three players made inactive.

Keke was not listed on the injury report at any time during the week and had no status going into the game. The Packers never updated his status before the contest, so he might be a healthy scratch.

The third-year defensive lineman has 2.5 sacks and 24 total pressures this season. He’s been a key player up front, logging 393 total snaps on defense in 12 games and eight starts.

Rookies Jack Heflin and T.J. Slaton are both active for the Packers along the defensive line.

The other two inactive players for the Packers on Saturday are left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Billy Turner, who were both ruled out on Thursday.

The Browns have quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett active.