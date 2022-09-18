Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 2 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers will host the rival Chicago Bears in the home opener on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The defending NFC North champions are attempting to avoid a 0-2 start for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era.

Kickoff for the nationally televised primetime game is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. from Green Bay.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 2 showdown against the Bears will go down:

Zach Kruse (0-1): Packers 24, Bears 14

The Packers have scored 40 or more points in two straight games against the Bears at Lambeau Field. I’m not sure that streak continues, but I do think the offense converts more opportunities and does enough to get past a young Bears team lacking playmakers. This should be a simple script for the Packers in the home opener: Get the ball to the running backs, hit a couple of deep shots, and take the ball away. If they check all three boxes, a comfortable win should follow.

Brandon Carwile (1-0): Packers 24, Bears 13

The Packers are 9-0 in games after a loss under Matt LaFleur. I don’t see that changing this week, especially against a team Aaron Rodgers has owned for over a decade. Rodgers and the offense will look much better this week with Allen Lazard returning to the mix. Hopefully, LaFleur also rights his wrongs from last week and does a much better job of getting Aaron Jones the ball. Jones could have a huge day if he gets more than eight touches. Defensively, Green Bay’s pass rush will be able to overwhelm Justin Fields and force a couple of turnovers.

Paul Bretl (1-0): Packers 24, Bears 17

From making adjustments to overall performances, the Packers are very good coming off a loss in the regular season. Aaron Rodgers will have his top target back in Allen Lazard and he’s hopefully playing behind a healthier offensive line. I also expect Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to have larger roles than they did a week ago. Defensively, the Packers should have no problem pressuring Justin Fields against that Bears offensive line, and the key will be not letting him extend plays, which is where he found success last week. This is a Bears team that will play hard for four quarters, but the Packers should be in control from start to finish.

Story continues

Brennen Rupp (0-1): Packers 31, Bears 10

Death, taxes and the Packers beating the Bears in primetime. After losing last week I think the Packers come out and dominate the Chicago Bears, much like they’ve dominated this rivalry during the Aaron Rodgers era. I expect Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to be featured heavily. The Bears don’t have a Justin Jefferson-like weapon and Green Bay’ defense will dominate the line of scrimmage and force Justin Fields to beat them with his arm.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 24-14 0-1 Brandon Carwile Win 24-13 1-0 Paul Bretl Win 24-17 1-0 Brennen Rupp Win 31-10 0-1

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire