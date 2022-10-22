Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers (3-3) will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when Matt LaFleur’s team begins a three-game road trip on Sunday in Washington.

The Commanders (2-4) beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday night last week, providing extra rest before this matchup, while the Packers lost to the New York Giants and New York Jets in back-to-back weeks.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 7 showdown against the Commanders will go down:

Zach Kruse (2-4): Packers 20, Commanders 10

A rough season of predicting games continues. This is the confidence-test game. Can the Packers go on the road, after two bad defeats, and beat a bad football team starting a backup quarterback? The offensive line needs to play considerably better against a talented front, but the Packers should dominate in most aspects on defense and there’s a lot to like about the individual matchups for the skill players on offense. The guess here is that the Packers offense hits a few explosive plays to set up scores but otherwise struggles, the defense plays its most consistent game of the year from start to finish and the special teams mostly get out of the way, clearing the path to an occasionally difficult but still comfortable win. Picking this team to win by 10 points is still a bold strategy, Cotton.

List

Packers vs. Commanders: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 7

Brandon Carwile (3-3): Packers 24, Commanders 13

If I were Green Bay, I think I would rather play against Carson Wentz, but I also can’t imagine a scenario where they lose to Taylor Heinicke. The Commanders don’t have the same run game as the Giants or Jets, so the quarterback is going to have to make some plays. Hopefully, we don’t see the old, passive Joe Barry knowing it’s a backup. If anything, that should make him throw the kitchen sink. Call a lot of man blitzes, and for the love of god play fundamentally sound in the run game. There should be no excuses this week on the defensive side of the ball. And speaking of no more excuses, just run the ball. Aaron Jones should be 75% of the game plan this week. The offense won’t get going until Jones is the focal point. Luckily, I think Matt LaFleur has finally learned his lesson. Packers by double digits.

Story continues

List

Packers vs. Commanders: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 7

Paul Bretl (3-3): Packers 20, Commanders 13

Understandably so; there is a lot of talk about what adjustments Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have to make to get this Packers offense back on track. However, none of that really matters if the offensive line play doesn’t improve. Facing another very good defensive front this week, the quick passing game and getting Aaron Jones ample touches, whether on the ground or through the air, will be a must. If Aaron Rodgers is able to have some time, this Green Bay passing game has the chance to find success against a Commanders’ secondary that has given up the fourth-most passing yards and the most passing touchdowns this season. On the flip side, the Packers’ defensive front should have the opportunity to wreak some havoc against a Washington offensive line that has allowed the most sacks and eighth most pressures. Green Bay will have to account for Taylor Heinecke’s mobility, but he is turnover prone as well. The quarterback and offensive line positions are question marks for the Commanders, but they have several playmakers at both receiver and running back for the Packers to worry about. The Packers haven’t exactly given us much confidence as of late, but the talent discrepancy between these two teams is fairly wide.

Brennen Rupp (3-3): Packers 23, Commanders 13

It’s hard to imagine the Green Bay Packers losing three straight games. Then again it’s hard to imagine that they’d lose to the New York Jets by 17 at home. The Washington defensive front will provide another tough test for Green Bay’s underwhelming offensive line. Will there any changes to the starting five? Regardless of who they decide to roll out, Aaron Rodgers will likely be under pressure early and often. Matt LeFleur needs to lean the rushing attack and get the quick passing game going. Joe Barry’s unit has had flashes of greatness. On the flip side they have stretches where they couldn’t stop a nose bleed. This is the week that they hold it together for the entire game. Packers by double digits to prevent losing three straight.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 20-10 2-4 Brandon Carwile Win 24-13 3-3 Paul Bretl Win 20-13 3-3 Brennen Rupp Win 23-13 3-3

Related

Packers elevate OLB La'Darius Hamilton from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 7 Packers add designations for LT David Bakhtiari, DL Devonte Wyatt on Week 7 injury Packers place WR Randall Cobb and OL Jake Hanson on injured reserve Packers activate WR Sammy Watkins off injured reserve Quick passing game will be key for Packers offense vs. Washington defense

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire