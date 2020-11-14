Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 10 vs. Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers (6-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) will meet Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 10 matchup with the Jaguars will go down:

Zach Kruse (4-4): Packers 31, Jaguars 17

The forecasted weather is certainly something to consider, but the guess here is that the Packers respond to the elements better this time around and take care of business against an inferior opponent at home. James Robinson is a good player, but he’s not Dalvin Cook, and the Jaguars are starting a rookie at quarterback. The Packers should score more than enough points against the league’s 31st ranked scoring defense to get the job done, even if the weather limits some of the downfield passing. Aaron Jones is back, and that could make all the difference on Sunday. Packers by a couple of touchdowns.

Jack Wepfer (5-3): Packers 34, Jaguars 14

The Jags are rebuilding, but they look like contenders to the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes with Jake Luton starting at QB. If the Packers have any Super Bowl aspirations, they should be able to take care of business, the weather could be an issue, but Jacksonville doesn’t have close to the level or talent as Minnesota did. Green Bay rolls, and there’s a good chance we get a late-fourth quarter Tim Boyle laser show.

Marty Kauffman (6-2): Packers 34, Jaguars 14

This game should be very similar to what last week’s win over the 49ers. Green Bay playing an inferior roster and taking care of business. The offense should see a balance of run and pass led by the dynamic trio of Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams. The defense may be down Jaire Alexander in the secondary but Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton poses as no threat heading into Sunday.

Anthony Nash (6-2): Packers 31, Jaguars 17

After a couple of games where the Packers faced either a tough division opponent or a long-standing rival, Green Bay now gets ready to play a 1-7 Jaguars team that is, by all accounts, worse than them. This is a game that the Packers should be able to dominate easily in, especially with the defense set to face a rookie quarterback in Jake Luton. While nothing is a given in the NFL, the Packers should walk away from this one with a big win.

Nolan Stracke (7-1): Packers 38, Jaguars 23

The difference between playing this 1-7 Jacksonville team and the 1-5 Minnesota team a couple of weeks ago is the level of talent and coaching. The Jaguars simply don’t have great levels of either category and their record shows it. Their defense is ranked 31st in yards and points allowed, so the only obstacle keeping the Packers from scoring will be the wind and rain. Up against a rookie quarterback in Jake Luton, the defense should be able to handle things, especially if they’re able to shut down the run early. That’s never a given, though.

Joe Kipp (6-2): Packers 35, Jaguars 17

There’s absolutely no reason the Packers should lose this game against a Jaguars team currently in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The Packers rank first in the NFL in average time of possession (33:19) through nine weeks. The Jaguars defense allows 6.4 yards per play (31st) and gives up 30.9 points per game (31st). The Packers offense averages 6.2 yards per play (sixth) and averages 31.6 points per game (third). Green Bay should cruise to 30 points and win by double digits.

Grant Matheny (5-3): Packers 35, Jaguars 10

I got the Packers winning this one 35-10. The Jaguars are clearly positioning themselves for a high pick in the 2021 NFL draft. I think that Green Bay is just a much better team at this point and I don’t see this being a very close game. Green Bay’s defense will get a couple of turnovers and Aaron Rodgers will throw for four touchdowns.

Brandon Carwile (2-2): Packers 35, Jaguars 13

Jake Luton may have a strong arm but he’s not facing the Texans defense for the second week in a row. Jacksonville is deprived of talent, especially on offense. And, if we’re being honest, the defense isn’t any better. Green Bay should be able to coast to a win, but the Jaguars always seem to give them trouble. That won’t be the case this time around. The Packers will have every advantage this week being that this game won’t be played in 90-degree heat. Even with Jaire Alexander unlikely to play, Green Bay should have no problems containing Jacksonville’s weapons. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers and company will put up big numbers. There’s no reason the Packers shouldn’t dominate this game.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 31-17 4-4 Jack Wepfer Win 34-14 5-3 Marty Kauffman Win 34-14 6-2 Anthony Nash Win 31-17 6-2 Nolan Stracke Win 38-23 7-1 Joe Kipp Win 35-17 6-2 Grant Matheny Win 35-10 5-3 Brandon Carwile Win 35-13 2-2

