Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 9 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when Matt LaFleur’s team travels to Detroit to play the Lions, an NFC North rival who have lost five straight games.

Which team is going to get back in the win column this week?

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 9 showdown against the Lions will go down:

Zach Kruse (3-5): Packers 28, Lions 27

Must-win time in Week 9? It sure feels like it. The Packers’ margin for error is gone, and this team has to get hot now or risk the season fading into obscurity over the final two months. A loss in Detroit to the one-win Lions would be a demoralizing blow. And it’s possible because Dan Campbell’s team can move the ball and score points, especially at home. I still think the Packers take care of business in what should be a highly competitive and back-and-forth contest. They should be able to get the passing game going, and I bet the defense pressures Jared Goff enough in big spots to create negative plays. Here’s my wild guess: The Lions start fast, but the Packers claw back and eventually take over the game after a defensive touchdown.

Brandon Carwile (4-4): Packers 24, Lions 20

Not quite a shootout, but the Packers should be able to put up points against the worst scoring defense that just fired their defensive backs coach. This will be a great opportunity for Aaron Rodgers to build some confidence with his young receivers, especially if Allen Lazard is out another week. I don’t think Green Bay should sling it every play, but it’s possible Rodgers could have his first “big” game of the season. Detroit consistently gets gashed against the run, so Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should also be featured in this one. Defensively, the Packers can’t afford to overlook Jared Goff, who is having a pretty good year. However, I predict they will come away with a key turnover, likely an interception, at some point. Green Bay scores late to win a close one that snaps their four-game losing streak.

Paul Bretl (4-4): Packers 27, Lions 24

I mean, who knows? This has the makings of being a get-right game for the Packers, as they will be facing a Detroit defense that statistically is the worst in football, and it isn’t particularly close. We should see a big day from Aaron Jones, and hopefully, the passing game finds some traction as well–but that’s far from a given. This is also a Lions’ offense that can put up a lot of points and yards. Detroit’s ability to move the ball on the ground, coupled with their willingness to take deep shots, creates a difficult matchup for Green Bay. My concern is that because of the potential big play ability through the air, Joe Barry continues to sit in his cover-2 look, leaving the run defense susceptible to a very good Detroit rushing attack. With that said, call it blind faith, but I’ll take the Packers – they’re the more talented team.

Brennen Rupp (4-4): Packers 31, Lions 20

Next week the offense will come alive. That’s basically been the mantra for Green Bay fans during the month of October. It’s a new month and this has to be the week that Green Bay’s offense will show signs of life. Right? This is a get right get for Aaron Rodgers and company against a defense that’s giving up 32 points per game. If not this week, when? If the Packers can’t sustain drives against this porous defense, I have serious doubts about them finding their footing the rest of the season. On defense, the Packers will need to limit the explosive plays. D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams will both likely average five yards or more per clip. It’s about limiting the big-plays in the passing game and making Jared Goff put together 10-plus play drives and forcing him into a mistake. Jaire Alexander nearly came up with an interception last week against Josh Allen and the Bills. I think he comes up with a takeaway this week to help the Packers snap a four-game losing streak.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 30-17 3-5 Brandon Carwile Win 24-20 4-4 Paul Bretl Win 27-24 4-4 Brennen Rupp Win 31-20 4-4

