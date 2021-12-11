Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 14 vs. Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) are coming out of the much-needed bye week with a chance to sweep the season series against the rival Chicago Bears (4-8) on “Sunday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 14 showdown with the Bears will go down:

Zach Kruse (6-6): Packers 30, Bears 17

I’ve gotten so many predictions wrong this season simply by allowing the never-ending injuries to key players to convince me of an impending defeat. Not this week, and not the rest of the way. This is a tough, deep and resilient football team, and it’s only going to get healthier over the course of this month. A divisional opponent should never be overlooked, but this is a game the Packers should win comfortably, especially in December at Lambeau Field. The formula here should look familiar: win the turnover battle, win the line of scrimmage and let Aaron Rodgers handle the rest. The guess here is that the Packers cruise to another season sweep of the Bears.

Jack Wepfer (8-4): Packers 30, Bears 18

The Packers cruise in prime time against a struggling Bears team. I see the Packers asserting their will as one of the lead dogs in the NFC. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have themselves good nights, and Aaron Rodgers, once again, owns the Bears. On defense, I could see Fields making a few plays here and there – Allen Robinson is a tough matchup regardless – but it just isn’t enough. Packers win and comfortably maintain their perch atop the NFC North.

Brandon Carwile (8-4): Packers 34, Bears 14

The Bears had some success in Week 6 thanks to their pass rush but no Khalil Mack is going to make that more difficult. The Packers offense has been clicking lately and I expect that to continue in front of a loud Lambeau crowd. Green Bay’s defense will intercept Justin Field at least once while David Montgomery isn’t capable of carrying the offensive load.

Joe Kipp (7-5): Packers 30, Bears 17

Even with Justin Fields at QB, I don’t see the Bears having enough firepower on offense to keep up with the Packers, especially with the way Green Bay’s defense has been playing in recent weeks. I expect Chicago to have a tough time moving the ball. The one area the Bears may have the advantage in is the run game. Chicago ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (74.9). Then again, they haven’t faced a runner like A.J. Dillon this season. Packers win by two scores.

Brennen Rupp (5-3): Packers 27, Bears 10

Coming off the bye week the Packers will look like a well-oiled machine on “Sunday Night Football.” The running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have 150-plus rushing yards. Aaron Rodgers continues to own the Bears and throws for three touchdowns.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 30-17 6-6 Jack Wepfer Win 30-18 8-4 Brandon Carwile Win 34-14 8-4 Joe Kipp Win 30-17 7-5 Brennen Rupp Win 27-10 5-3

