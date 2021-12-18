Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 15 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) will be NFC North champions for the third straight season if they can beat the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 15 showdown with the Ravens will go down:

Zach Kruse (7-6): Packers 27, Ravens 20

This is a battle between two of the toughest and most resilient teams in football. The Packers just aren’t dealing with a mitigating injury to their MVP quarterback, so they have to be considered the clear favorite here. Even if Lamar Jackson plays, he’s not going to be 100 percent. Aaron Rodgers, while managing pain in his toe, is playing a terrific brand of football. The guess here is that the Packers win on the road by being productive and efficient in the passing game and aggressive on defense. By around 8:00 p.m CT, the Packers will be passing around NFC North champion hats and t-shirts in the visiting locker room at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jack Wepfer (9-4): Packers 30, Ravens 21

I’m operating on the premise that Lamar Jackson is either a no go or barely plays. On top of that, there’s no team more banged up than the Ravens. I just think the Packers will be able to score a little too easily for the Ravens to keep pace. It’s also important to note that the Packers are finding their groove on offense. Tough time to play this Green Bay team.

Brandon Carwile (9-4): Packers 28, Ravens 14

Tyler Huntley is a highly capable backup, but he isn’t capable of carrying the Ravens offense in the same way Lamar Jackson does. It sounds like Jackson is a long shot to play and Baltimore probably won’t risk further injury this close to the playoffs. The Ravens will struggle to put points on Sunday, meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers will throw for three touchdowns against a battered Baltimore secondary. Green Bay wins by double digits.

Joe Kipp (8-5): Packers 34, Ravens 17

It’s hard to make an accurate prediction on this game without knowing the status of Ravens starting QB Lamar Jackson, who’s dealing with an ankle injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson “has a chance” of suiting up on Sunday. Let’s assume Jackson doesn’t play. In that case, the Packers should have no excuse for not winning this game. Aaron Rodgers has been on fire in recent weeks and the Green Bay defense has stepped up, as well. Against a hampered Baltimore squad without their starting quarterback, I’d expect Green Bay to win by at least two scores.

Brennen Rupp (6-3): Packers 30, Ravens 13

It sounds like Lamar Jackson isn’t going to play, and on top of that the Ravens are banged up in the secondary. All signs are pointing to a big day offensively for Aaron Rodgers and company. Even if Jackson were healthy I don’t think they’d be able to keep pace. Give me the Packers in a blowout in Baltimore.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 27-20 7-6 Jack Wepfer Win 30-21 9-4 Brandon Carwile Win 28-14 9-4 Joe Kipp Win 34-17 8-5 Brennen Rupp Win 30-13 6-3

