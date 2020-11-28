Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 12 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers (7-3) and Chicago Bears (5-5) will meet Sunday night for a critical NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 12 matchup with the Bears will go down:

Zach Kruse (6-4): Packers 23, Bears 16

The last five games in this series have been decided by an average of six points, and all five games were one-score games, so the easy prediction here is to pick another close finish. The quality of the Bears defense should ensure this one stays relatively even for much of the contest. Still, it’s hard not to like the Packers, especially after how well the offense played for most of last week in Indianapolis and also considering what the Bears are dealing with at quarterback. Chicago isn’t bringing enough firepower to Lambeau Field to pull off the upset. Remember, style points don’t count against the Bears; all wins in this rivalry are pretty wins. The Packers will labor through a few scoring drives and get a few important turnovers to beat the Bears, helping LaFleur’s team secure a commanding lead in the NFC North with the franchise’s 100th all-time victory over Chicago.

Jack Wepfer (7-3): Packers 27, Bears 24

The defense for the Chicago Bears is – as is tradition – one of the best in the league. Their offense – as is tradition – is one of the worst in the league. For the Packers, the inverse is mostly true…as is tradition. For the Bears to win, I think they’ll need to win the turnover battle, and I could also see Chicago keeping things tight with a couple plays on special teams. After a four-turnover performance last week, I’m skeptical the Packers would turn in another such performance. As a result, the Packers win with the better offense, but it’s a frustrating type of day for LaFleur and the Packers.

Marty Kauffman (7-3): Packers 27, Bears 14

Sunday’s game will be an important get back right back game for Green Bay. With motivation to look like a much more dominant team than they have looked recently, the Packers get Mitch Trubisky and the lowly Bears offense. The key will once again be turnovers and winning that battle, which the Packers have struggled on offense recently to hold onto the ball. If they win the turnover battle, Green Bay wins another division game.

Anthony Nash (7-3): Packers 28, Bears 17

After a tough loss to the Colts on Sunday, the Packers will have a chance to get right immediately with a matchup against their division rival Bears on Sunday night. With the opportunity to face Mitchell Trubisky (who hasn’t started in weeks), the Packers should be able to pressure him enough into making some mistakes thanks to his rustiness. On the offensive side, Green Bay will still be facing a formidable Bears defense, but should be able to do enough to come away with a win, thanks to how much their offensive game has been clicking all year.

Nolan Stracke (9-1): Packers 27, Bears 20

Packers 27, Bears 20: The Packers return to Lambeau Field this week for a divisional matchup that’ll be sure to bring some of that elusive energy to the building. The Bears, like the Colts, have a fantastic defense that the Packers are familiar with. We saw last week (at least in the first half) what the Packers’ offense can do against an elite defense. With Mitch Trubisky under center, Chicago will need to lean on that defense to keep the game close, but that likely won’t be enough to win against Green Bay. It would take some major mistakes and poor play from the Packers’ defense to allow the 31st ranked Bears offense to out-score Aaron Rodgers and Co.

Joe Kipp (8-2): Packers 24, Bears 20

This is a perfect bounce back spot for the Packers against a divisional opponent after a heartbreaking loss last week. That said, the Packers shouldn’t take the Bears lightly. This is a legitimate defense. Bears safety Eddie Jackson is set to return after missing the last couple games. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks might be the most underrated defender in the league. Green Bay will once against face Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback after Nick Foles took over earlier in the season. Foles is out with a hip injury. In the 201st matchup all-time against the Bears, the Packers get the win to become the first team with 100 wins in the series.

Brandon Carwile (3-3): Packers 27, Bears 10

It looks like Mitch Trubisky will be the starter this week, and that is good news for Green Bay’s defense. Trubisky is 1-5 all-time against the Packers and lost the starting job this season to Nick Foles. The Bears still have a good defense but it hasn’t been able to carry them like it has in the past. Chicago is on a four-game skid and Green Bay is hungry for a win after letting last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts slip away.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 23-16 6-4 Jack Wepfer Win 27-24 7-3 Marty Kauffman Win 27-14 7-3 Anthony Nash Win 28-17 7-3 Nolan Stracke Win 27-20 9-1 Joe Kipp Win 24-20 8-2 Brandon Carwile Win 27-10 3-3

