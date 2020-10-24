Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 7 vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers can get to 5-1 and bounce back from their first loss of the season by going to Houston and beating the Texans on Sunday.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 7 matchup with the Texans will go down:

Zach Kruse (3-2): Packers 41, Texans 31

The Packers are going to score a lot of points, but I’d expect the Texans to do the same, especially considering Houston’s talent at wide receiver and how well Deshaun Watson is playing. It’s just hard to imagine the Texans putting up much of a fight on defense unless the Packers completely fall apart along the offensive line. Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who worked under Matt LaFleur in 2018, ripped the Texans apart last week. Expect LaFleur to do the same. The guess here is that a back-and-forth shootout eventually tips the Packers’ way, with big games from Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams plus a disruptive play or two from Za’Darius Smith or Kenny Clark making the difference.

Jack Wepfer (3-2): Packers 31, Texans 28

I think this game could slip Houston’s way if Green Bay falls into a rut a la last week. However, the chances of Rodgers throwing multiple interceptions in a game, much less a pick-six, are extremely low. Rodgers rarely makes mistakes. And he really, really rarely compounds those mistakes. What we saw in Tampa was a Haley’s Comet of Aaron Rodgers deviations. It’s unlikely we’ll see it again, especially because Houston’s defense is not Tampa Bay’s. They’ll be vulnerable in the middle of the field. I’m worried the Green Bay defense has enough to slow down Deshaun Watson; then again, Houston’s skill players also don’t strike a ton of fear in defenses. They’re a conglomeration of parts that likely were very good at one point but whose skill sets have hit different peaks. Randall Cobb, David Johnson, Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks. It looks great on paper, but I don’t think anyone of those players is playing close to their peak. As it stands, Packers win but it might be closer than the “get right” game we’d like to see.

Marty Kauffman (4-1): Packers 31, Texans 21

Last week was a nightmare for the Packers in Tampa Bay and this week should be a bounce back against the one win Texans. Coming off questions of their dominance in the first four weeks, Green Bay will be very motivated to silence last week’s critics. The offense should look how we’ve seen them all year, while the defense needs to step up the pressure and force turnovers which they did so well in 2019

Anthony Nash (4-1): Packers 31, Texans 30

After a brutal loss to the Buccaneers last week, the Packers have a prime opportunity to bounce back against the Texans. Houston’s defense isn’t as formidable as Tampa’s, allowing the most rushing yards per attempt in the league. With a steady dose of Aaron Jones (or whoever may start after the RB tweaked his calf), the Packers should be able to once again score often. The major key in this game will once again be Green Bay’s defense, and if they can slow down a red hot Deshaun Watson.

Nolan Stracke (5-0): Packers 34, Texans 27

The Packers can look to get back on track this week against a suspect Texans defense. Yes, there will be the presence of JJ Watt, but the unit as a whole has struggled mightily this season. They are ranked dead last in run defense, allowing 5.4 yards per carry. I don’t see them rattling Aaron Rodgers and stuffing Aaron Jones as much as the Bucs did last week. The offense should regain some steam this week, especially in the running game. A stop here and a stop there for the defense is all they’ll need to do on the other side of the ball. Besides the dual-threat of quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans offense doesn’t exactly have many game-changing weapons. Nonetheless, this game could be decided by as little as a touchdown.

Joe Kipp (4-1): Packers 38, Texans 31

The Packers’ injury report reads like a novel this week, with 16 players being listed on the final report. The most notable name, left tackle David Bakhtiari, is listed as doubtful. Bakhtiari is likely to miss his first game in three years, which would obviously be a huge test for Green Bay’s offensive line. Luckily, the Texans are giving up over 30 points per game. Houston is also giving up the most rushing yards per game (177.5). I expect a high scoring affair with the Packers dominating time of possession.

