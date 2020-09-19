Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 2 vs. Lions

For the second straight season, the Green Bay Packers can get to 2-0 by beating an NFC North rival in the home opener in Week 2. Fresh off beating the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1, the Packers are heading home to Lambeau Field to host the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 2 matchup with the Lions will go down:

Zach Kruse (1-0): Packers 28, Lions 17

The Lions gave the Packers all they could handle last season, controlling both games before giving up big leads and losing each meeting on Mason Crosby field goals as time expired. Matt Patricia’s team isn’t to be underestimated, especially with Matthew Stafford healthy, but this is a game the Packers will expect to win at home. The guess here is that Matt LaFleur’s team won’t need a big rally on Sunday. The Lions are hurting in the secondary and lack a consistent pass-rush, presenting another big opportunity for the Packers to cook on offense. Aaron Rodgers keeps rolling, the defense survives on another turnover or two, and the Packers get to 2-0.

Jack Wepfer (1-0): Packers 30, Lions 20

I’d like to say the Packers come back to earth a bit this week, but I’m buying this Packers offense and Aaron Rodgers. Against a young and beat up Lions secondary, Rodgers and Davante Adams continue torching defenses. The only difference is that the pace may be a bit slower; I don’t expect the level of ball control Green Bay had last week.

Marty Kauffman (1-0): Packers 31, Lions 20

After Week 1, the Packers should be going into Sunday feeling very confident they can replicate their success against Detroit’s defense. In the second year under Matt LaFleur the offense looked more in sync and fluid than they ever did last year. With Detroit having issues in the secondary with injuries, I expect another big day for Aaron Rodgers through the air. Meanwhile the defense will need to focus on stopping the run and allowing big chunk plays which was a liability of theirs all last season and was once again in Week 1.

Anthony Nash (1-0): Packers 31, Lions 21

The Lions have been a surprisingly tough opponent for the Packers over the last couple of seasons, especially over their last two meetings. However, injuries to the Lions secondary as well as its receiving corp could make the day a bit easier for the Packers. With Kenny Clark potentially set to miss the game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions score a lot, but if Aaron Rodgers can keep up his pace from last week, the Packers have a great path to claiming another division win.

Nolan Stracke (1-0): Packers 27, Lions 24

Say what you want about the Lions, but this team has given the Packers some unexpectedly tough games of late. Their blown lead to Mitch Trubisky and the Bears doesn’t inspire much confidence to pick them over the Packers in Week 2. Couple Detroit’s injury situation in the secondary with Aaron Rodgers’ hot hand coming into this game, it’s an easier pick. Don’t be surprised though if Stafford and the Lions’ running game make things interesting. The potential loss of Kenny Clark this week and the team’s continued refusal to sign an available run-stuffer could make it a long day for the Packers front seven.

Joe Kipp (1-0): Packers 34, Lions 24

The Packers offense exploded in Week 1 thanks to a dominant performance from Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay’s signal caller threw for four touchdowns against a weak Minnesota secondary, and very well could do the same against Detroit. The Lions secondary is banged up at the moment, though it appears rookie cornerback Jeffrey Okudah (hamstring) could make his NFL debut. Even so, Rodgers and the passing game should have no problems. On the other side of the ball, the Lions could be without their best offensive weapon, receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring). In the end, Detroit has to play catch up for most of the game by airing it out, much like Minnesota did, which provides some relief to a weak Green Bay run defense.

Grant Matheny (1-0): Packers 38, Lions 14

I got Green Bay winning, 38-14. I think that this will be a pretty easy win in Week 2 for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers should be able to take advantage of Detroit’s banged up secondary. Historically, the Lions have really given the Packers some problems. In the two meetings last season, Green Bay only won by a combined four points. But this year, I think that the Packers get off to a good start and cruise to victory.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 28-17 1-0 Jack Wepfer Win 30-20 1-0 Marty Kauffman Win 31-20 1-0 Anthony Nash Win 31-21 1-0 Nolan Stracke Win 27-24 1-0 Joe Kipp Win 34-24 1-0 Grant Matheny Win 38-14 1-0

