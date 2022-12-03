Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 13 vs. Bears

The first step to winning five straight games to end the 2022 season must come Sunday at Soldier Field when the Green Bay Packers (4-8) take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-9).

Can the Packers go into the bye week on a high note?

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 13 showdown against the Bears will go down:

Zach Kruse (5-7): Packers 30, Bears 27

Neither defense is playing well, and both quarterbacks – for different reasons – should be aptly motivated to create a strong performance, even if Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields aren’t feeling 100 percent. I think that adds up to fireworks on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers go into the bye week with an entertaining win over a rival.

Brandon Carwile (5-7): Packers 31, Bears 17

The Packers may be having a down year, but they aren’t bad enough to lose to a 3-9 Bears team. Aaron Rodgers announced his ownership of Chicago’s franchise during his visit to Soldier Field last year, but a broken thumb and banged-up ribs should make Aaron Jones the focal point offensively. Jones was stellar against the Bears in Week 2 and could eclipse 150 total yards to along with a couple of touchdowns in a repeat performance. Defensively, I know everyone is worried about Justin Fields’ running ability after Jalen Hurts, but Chicago can’t throw the ball like the Philadelphia Eagles. Spy Fields for most of the game and I don’t think the Bears offense will score enough to keep up.

List

Packers vs. Bears: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 13

Paul Bretl (5-7): Packers 24, Bears 17

Despite how 2022 has gone, the Packers should absolutely win this game. Led by a strong run game and Christian Watson, the Packers have scored 30-plus points in two of their last three games. The offense again has the opportunity to continue building upon that momentum against a Bears defense that simply hasn’t been very good this season in really any capacity. On the other side of the ball, Justin Fields and David Montgomery have the potential to make this ugly for the Packers’ defense, but I’m hoping we see a similar gameplan to the one we saw against Tennessee, with a lot of six-man fronts and heavier boxes. Find a way to slow Fields and Montgomery (tackling is required) and force Chicago to move the ball via the passing game.

Story continues

Brennen Rupp (5-7): Packers 24, Bears 13

Green Bay’s run defense could be in store for another long day at the office. After giving up 363 yards to the Philadelphia Eagles, Joe Barry’s unit will have to slow down Justin Fields and David Montgomery. During the week two matchup, the Bears rushed for 180 yards. Justin Fields is going to be a problem. Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards last week. Now Green Bay has to slow down Fields, the quarterback that owns the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular season game. I don’t have much faith in Green Bay slowing down Chicago’s run game, but this is Aaron Rodgers against the Bears. Rodgers continues his dominance over Chicago with a pair of passing touchdowns, and the Green Bay’s slim playoff hopes stay alive.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 30-27 5-7 Brandon Carwile Win 31-17 5-7 Paul Bretl Win 24-17 5-7 Brennen Rupp Win 24-13 5-7

Related

Packers to face Bears QB Justin Fields on Sunday

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire