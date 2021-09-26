Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 3 at San Francisco 49ers

After evening their record in primetime in Week 2, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) will go on the road to play another primetime game against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 3 showdown with the 49ers will go down:

Zach Kruse (1-1): 49ers 34, Packers 31

The guess here is the Packers move the ball and score points against the 49ers defense, even with question marks at left tackle. The 49ers are giving up 5.0 yards per carry on the ground and don’t have great talent at cornerback. There’s just no confidence here in the Packers’ ability to stop what the 49ers like to do on offense. Another blowout in this matchup is possible if the Packers aren’t competitive along the line of scrimmage, but I’m expecting a back-and-forth battle with a lot of points. The prediction: Kyle Shanahan out-maneuvers Joe Barry one too many times and the Packers lose.

Jack Wepfer (1-1): 49ers 31, Packers 17

There have been some pretty bad showings by the Packers in San Francisco in prime time the last few years. With Elgton Jenkins unlikely to go, I see a 49ers defense that’ll be able to tee off on a Packers offense that may struggle to run its offense. The Packers really need this game to show that this team is as talented on paper as we thought when the season started; the 49ers aren’t going anywhere after all. That said, it’s hard to have faith in this defense until proven otherwise. Perhaps this is a big “proven otherwise” game, but I’m going to go with the standard defensive trend for Green Bay. Eric Stokes might shore up the other side of coverage, but there remains too many run-stopping and pass-rushing questions that I have to give the 49ers the nod, unfortunately.

Brandon Carwile (1-1): 49ers 34, Packers 20

Story continues

This Packers team is no where close to hitting its final form. The defense had much better showing in the second half last week but this is Kyle Shanahan we’re talking about. He is going to exploit Joe Barry like no other and I could easily see San Francisco putting up 40 points. Meanwhile, not having Elgton Jenkins is a nightmare for Green Bay. Billy Turner held up fine at LT during last years playoffs but expect the Packers to struggle out the gate and go down early. They end up getting something going on offense later in the game, however, it’s too little too late.

Joe Kipp (1-1): 49ers 30, Packers 20

It doesn’t matter who the 49ers have at running back, Kyle Shanahan’s system is the kryptonite to Green Bay’s defense. Elijah Mitchell and Ja’Mycal Hasty have already been ruled out, leaving rookie Trey Sermon in line for a larger role in the running game. We all remember Raheem Mostert’s performance in the 2019 NFC Championship Game. I’m not calling for a big game from Sermon, but the Packers defense will need to stop the run if they want a chance to win this game.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Loss 34-31 1-1 Jack Wepfer Loss 31-17 1-1 Brandon Carwile Loss 34-20 1-1 Joe Kipp Loss 30-20 1-1

List

Packers vs. 49ers preview: Who has the advantage in Week 3?

List